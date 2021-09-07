…The leading power management company celebrates Electrician Day by upskilling Electricians while also launching its Anti-Counterfeit Campaign for Electrical Products

Eaton Nigeria, leading power management company organized a one-day technical training and seminar for Electricians, as part of its efforts to raise the participants’ technical awareness of the electrical market to enable them have a better understanding of the difference between authentic and counterfeit products while raising their knowledge of global trends in the industry.

Currently in its first year, the event held at D’Podium Event Center, Ikeja, Lagos on Thursday, 2nd September 2021 tagged: “Electricians’ Day.”

The two-part event featured product training, demonstration, and networking opportunities for attendees. Given the critical role of electricians in the industry and the infinite trust bestowed upon them by consumers instinctively, it is paramount that electricians leverage new and advanced technologies to offer innovative solutions.

Commending Eaton’s efforts to build capacity amongst electricians in the industry, President, Licensed Electrical Contractors Association of Nigeria (LECAN), Lagos State Chapter, Comrade Bada Waheed Olalekan revealed that the event will help to improve the services of the contractors knowing how and where to get good products which will give the end users satisfaction at the end of the day. “This is one of the things that will improve the electricians and contractors and I really want to say thank you to Eaton for coming up with this initiative, this is why we always seek partnership with them and having one on one discussions with them as a company to align on the best way to help contractors” he said.

During the event, Eaton reemphasized its commitment to the anti-counterfeiting mission with the launch of its anti-counterfeit campaign. The company engaged industry experts to discuss product counterfeiting and a collective approach to electrical safety standards.

Commenting on the launch of the anti-counterfeit campaign, Charles Iyo, Regional Manager for Eaton in West Africa, said ‘The existence of counterfeit products is a continuous threat to our collective existence. Using counterfeit electrical products result in a higher risk for failure or malfunction, potentially leading to equipment failure, property damage, injury or loss of life.

Education continues to be the first step towards curbing the use of fake products. I am optimistic that as more electricians are able to identify at-risk and suspect packaging, extraneous marks and labeling, product modifications, and how counterfeit products are sold, fewer counterfeit products will make it into Nigerian homes and buildings.”

In line with Eaton’s commitment to develop more efficient, sustainable power management solutions that meet the ever-changing needs of our world, the company continues to develop programs and methods to help thwart counterfeiting through education and training of regulators, trade associations, distributors, electrical artisans and end-customers.