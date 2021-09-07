Super Eagles had a feel of the Estádio Municipal Adérito Sena today as preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Cape Verde hit a crescendo.

The training which lasted 45 minutes had the coaches perfect tactics for the match and during that session, the team bubbled, even more, when reports came in from Nigeria that a second COVID-19 test run on Samuel Kalu and Tyrone Ebuehi had returned negative.

Both players had their initial COVID-19 test results come out positive and the team, in following the COVID-19 protocol fully, had to get the players to isolate while the other 19 players travelled to Cape Verde.

Media Officer of the team, Babafemi Raji explained that it was necessary to take take the appropriate safety steps by having the affected players stay away from the team while waiting for the result of the second test.

“Yes we had two test results return positive and we were duty-bound to adhere strictly to laid down safety protocols which we did. The good news is that the second test results have returned negative. We will surely miss Kalu and Ebuehi, but the entire coaching crew led by Mr Gernot Rohr has worked hard and we don’t want to lose focus. Our aim is to win and get all three points”, Raji stated.

The Super Eagles will take on Cape Verde on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, from 3 pm (Cape Verde Time) which will be 5 pm Nigeria time.

