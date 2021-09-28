By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

To reconcile the contentious issues inherent in the passed Electoral Bill, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila at plenary on Tuesday, set up of a 7-man committee.

Comprising members from the nation’s 6 geopolitical zones, the Committee is expected to meet with that of the Senate to tidy up the grey areas in the bill.

It will be recalled the both chambers of the National Assembly while passing the electoral bill in July this year differed in some provisions.

One obvious provision that lacked concurrence was the electronic transmission of election results by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

While the Senate subjected INEC to the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) to determine the use of electronic transmission of election results, the House however gave constitutional discretion to the electoral umpire to decide ‘where applicable’ to use manual or E-transmission of results.

The passage of the bill had consequently generated debate amongst Nigerians with many preferring express mandate on INEC to transmit result electronically.

Incidentally, INEC had repeated assured of its competence to deliver results by electronic means.

Announcing the committee members, Gbajabiamila said it will be chaired by Hon. Akeem Adeyemi (APC, Oyo).

Other members of the committee were Hon. James Faleke (APC, Lagos), Hon. Chris Azubogu (PDP, Anambra), Hon. Blessing Onuh (APC, Benue), Hon. Aisha Dukku (APC, Gombe), Hon. Unyime Idem (PDP, Akwaibom) and Hon. Ahmad Abdullahi Kalambaina (APC, Sokoto).