Donald Duke

By Ike Uchechukwu

A stalwart of the People’s Democratic Party and governorship hopeful in Cross River, Sir Arthur Jarvis Archibong has described the former governor of the state,Mr. Donald Duke as an icon of hope who led the state in the right direction.

Sir Archibong made this known in his goodwill message to mark the former governor’s 60th birthday anniversary on Thursday.

According to the Chancellor of Arthur Jarvis University, Mr Donald Duke is an excellent natural born leader who provided unprecedented leadership during his tenure as Governor of Cross River state .

His words: “Without mincing words, the Leadership you Provided for Cross River State from 1999 to 2007 has remained unprecedented, even after leaving office as Governor you have become an icon of hope because you lead the way and light up the path for all.

“I want to thank you for everything you have done and to let you know how much the people of Cross River State appreciate the incredible changes you made and still making as we progress.

“Your proactive approach and passion as a leader to achieve what you set out to do are so remarkable and truly inspirational as you turned Cross River State around in an unprecedented manner with unbeatable records.

“You have led Cross River State in the right direction and motivated a lot by bringing out the very best because they believed in you and the multiplier effect of that mentorship you provided has raised both men and women.

Sir Arthur Jarvis Archibong

“Your leadership prowess is sublime and till date, remains invaluable in so many ways. Thank you for being such a great leader whose focus , commitment and vigour have always been in the interest of the people.

“I want to use the occasion of your 60th birthday to wish you many more great years of making great contributions not just for the development of Cross River State,but Nigeria as a Country.

“While I congratulate and celebrate your new age, I want to enjoin you to once again play the uncommon role you started both in our Party and the State at the age of 37.

“Above all , you have grown into a man with more wisdom, experience and your tenacity in brokering peace in the state is second to none, I urge you to also bring this to bear as our dear state forges ahead.

“My family and I , including the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, are wishing you the very best of your birthday filled with countless possibilities. Happy birthday, His Excellency ,Mr Donald Duke, former Governor of Cross River State,” Arthur Archibong stated .