By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As the war against drug barons and traffickers gets fiercer, a nongovernmental organization, Adopt A Goal for Development Initiative, AGDI, Monday, expressed support for National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, as it launches its campaign tagged ‘Protect A Life Advocacy’ PALA.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Executive Director, Ariyo-Dare Atoye, where it explained that PALA is to enlighten and discourage youths from drugs including traffickers, and also to support NDLEA’s campaign on drug-free life, which is a people oriented goal that will help the country, especially, with the rising insecurity challenge it requires inclusive support.

The statement reads in part, “The activities of illicit drug cartels and dealers threaten the right to life, liberty and security of person under the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

“In line with our avowed commitment to support the NDLEA in its nationwide enlightenment campaigns to tackle the menace of drugs, we are adopting innovative advocacy to strongly bring human rights perspective to the fight.

“The Protect A Life Advocacy (PALA) is an inclusive strategy to galvanise the civil society, the media, policy actors, foreign partners and the public, to support and strengthen the NDLEA through human rights perspective.

“By bringing human rights into this crusade to tackle the menace of Psychoactive substances, we can continue to expand life-saving policies and programs that can help to address the epidemic of drug abuse and bring respect for the value of every human life in Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, the statement also reposed confidence on the Chairman of NDLEA, Gen Buba Marwa (Retd), following impact and success recorded in the fight against drug traffickers since his assumption of office.

“We have faith in what Gen. Buba Marwa led NDLEA is doing to save Nigeria from drug pandemic; our focus should therefore be to strategically complement it by getting people off dangerous and harmful narcotics.

“Adopt A Goal believes that embarking on campaigns and advocacy that save the lives of people who use drugs is taking practical action on the inalienable human right to life,” the statement added.

