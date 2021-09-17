A 50-year-old driver, James Onda, on Friday appeared before a Grade I Area Court in Karu, Abuja, for allegedly cheating a man who gave him a car on hire purchase.

The police charged Onda, a resident of of Kpeyegi, Abuja, with breach of trust and cheating.

The defendant allegedly cheated the complainant, Mr Evan Egwu, in the sum of N98,000.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge before the Judge, Mr Inuwa Maiwada.

The prosecutor, Mr Osho Olanrewaju, told the court that Egwu gave the defendant a car with registration number ABC565LK on hire purchase at the cost of N1.8 million.

The prosecutor said that the defendant was to be remitting N15, 000 weekly to Egwu.

According to him, the defendant did not remit the sum for six months but converted the proceeds to his own use.

Olanrewaju said that when the defendant was confronted, he paid N200, 000 and refused to pay the balance of N106, 000.

He, however, said that during police investigation, the defendant claimed to have paid a total of N208, 000, leaving out N98,0o0.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened the provisions of Section 322 and 312 of the Penal Code.

The judge admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Maiwada said the surety must live within the court’s jurisdiction.

He ordered that the surety must provide means of identification and a verifiable address.

Maiwada adjourned the case until Nov. 1 for mention.