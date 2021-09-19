Kingsley Chiedu Moghalu has sympathised with the family of Dr Obadiah Mailafia while describing the death of the former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as “a sad loss for Nigeria”.

In a post on his social media page, the 2019 presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) said; “The death of Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, Deputy Governor @cenbank from 2005-2007, is a sad loss for Nigeria. My condolences to his family and the Middle Belt region whose cause he championed in recent years. May his soul rest in peace”.

Vanguard had earlier reported that the ace Vanguard columnist and public intellectual, Dr Obadiah Mailafia, died at the age of 64.

From 2010 to 2015, Dr Mailafia was the chief of staff (Chef de Cabinet) to the 79-member nation African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Group of States based in Brussels, Belgium.

In this capacity he was the most senior adviser to the secretary-general, overseeing the strategic management function; liaising with external partners such as the European Commission, European Parliament, European Investment Bank (EIB), UN agencies and the IMF and World Bank.

He was the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) during the 2019 elections.

