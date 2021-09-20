.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

FORMER Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan has been picked as Keynote Speaker at the third annual conference of the Delta Online Publishers Forum, DOPF slated for Thursday, October 21, 2021.

DOPF in a statement by the Chairman of the Conference Planning Committee, Deacon Chijioke Williams Ugbolue and the Secretary, Mr. Miracle Enuji, said the erstwhile Governor, would be speaking on the theme of the Conference; “Niger Delta Economy: Building A New Face For The Region.”

The duo in the statement, said the lecture which is the Forum’s third lecture in their annual lecture series, would hold at the Banquet hall of Orchid Hotels and Conference Centre, Asaba, beginning at 11am.

The Committee in the statement said: “Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan was overwhelmingly chosen for the lecture, based on his vast knowledge and experience in Niger Delta affairs and as an Ex-Governor who has put in a lot towards the development of the region.

“This year’s topic was carefully chosen, after much deliberation, especially with the resumed call and agitation for a better deal for the people of the Niger Delta, even with the general call for restructuring and devolution of powers in the country.

“How can a better deal be achieved for the people of the Niger Delta? How can their economy be improved? How can there be sustained peace and security in the Niger Delta? How can restiveness and agitations be replaced with peace and satisfaction in the region that is critical to the economic survival of Nigeria? These and many other issues are what the lecture will address.

“A panel of experienced personalities in governance, Niger Delta Struggle, Security, Peace, Oil and Gas, the Academia as well as the Environment, has been constituted and scheduled to discuss the theme of the Conference at the lecture.

“Those picked for the panel discussion include; a renowned Niger Delta activist, Annkio Briggs, the Delta State Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Patrick Muoboghare, the former Provost, Federal College of Education (Technical) Asaba, Dr. Nwanze Ignatius Ezuem and Chief Comrade Sheriff Mulade of the Centre for Peace and Environmental Justice, CEPEJ”.