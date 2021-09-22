The North Central Patriot (NCP) has sent a strong message to Governor Samuel Ortom and others North Central members in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) zonal committee not to negotiate for chairmanship but for presidential position.

The NCP said that they have had enough of chairmanship position, adding that this is the time for them to have a taste of the presidential seat.

The group, In a statement by its President, Bitrus Paul, explained that since 1999, the region had had five chairmen in PDP in the persons of Chief Solomon Lar – Plateau State, Dr Banabas Gemade – Benue State, Chief Audu Ogbeh- Benue, Dr. Ahmadu Ali, Kogi state and Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje, Kwara.

The group further said that they decided to sent this message ahead because of the zonal meeting coming up on Thursday in Enugu, where serious decisions will be taking ahead of the party national convention and the 2023 elections.

Recall that the governor of Enugu, Ifeanyi Ugwanyi is the Chairman of the committee while his counterpart from Benue, Otorm is the Vice Chairman of the committee.

To this end, NCP urged Ortom and other members of the committee from North Central to ensure that they don’t succumb to the persuasion of other members to agree for chairmanship position.

Recall that the group had sometimes ago said that the zone had occupied the position of chairmanship in the past, adding that their agitation is for the position of presidency, which has eluded them since democracy was belted in 1999.

NCP had also reinstated that North Central doesn’t lack quality leaders, who can hold the position, gives directive and lead the nation from all fronts.