Don't let me die from kidney failure, journalist appeals to Kalu, Ikpeazu, others

By Chioma Obinna

Veteran journalist, Mr. Walter Ukaegbu, is seriously ill and needs urgent medical attention. According to the medical doctors handling his case, he needs N15 million for a kidney transparent to stay alive.

Walter, a native of Item in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State, has been suffering from kidney failure since 2018. Sadly, the ailment has taken a huge toll on him and has drained him financially.

Narrating his predicament, Walter, a practicing journalist in Abuja until the sickness struck, said: “I need N9 million for the transplant.

“Meanwhile, I spend N27,000 weekly for dialysis and have spent more than N5 million as I also buy blood sometimes if need be.

”I have been assisted by my old school mates, my town Union, Item Union Abuja, NCC&CAC.

”I am passionately appealing to Nigerians, notable politicians such as Senator Orji Kalu, my governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, and other good-spirited Nigerians to come to my rescue.”

Walter, who vowed to continue his journalism practice when he recovers from the illness, expressed gratitude to his old school mates, Town Union, Item Union Abuja, NCC and CAC, for their generosity.

He also appealed to other good-spirited Nigerians to come to his rescue, saying that it would be the greatest leap in his life and to his family if he can do the transplant.

If you are touched by Walter’s story please send your donation to: Walter Ukaegbu: 3021101954, FirstBank or call 08025548395, [email protected]

