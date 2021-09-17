Don Jazzy

By Ayo Onikoyi

Producers of The BEATZ AWARDSTM, Eliworld has called on professionals and industry players working behind the scenes in the country’s music industry to submit their creative materials (music, videos, etc.) released between September 2020 and August 2021) to be considered for nomination.

The BEATZ AWARDSTM is a pioneer in honouring and recognizing those who work in the music industry’s creation, business, and distribution. Over 120 professionals have been acknowledged by the platform, and it’s now accepting entries for its sixth edition.

According to the Chief Executive Officer, Eliworld, Elijah John, “We have been at the forefront of supporting the acknowledgment of unsung heroes, giving them the respect they genuinely deserve while also providing a platform for them to aspire to newer stages of their professions, so boosting Nigeria’s ever-growing music industry.

This year’s edition, which holds on the 28th of November, 2021, promises to be superb as the organizers has unveiled a new/special category titled ‘Don Jazzy’s New Discovery Producer of the Year. Mavin Record CEO will be giving out N1 million to the winner of the newly unveiled category.

The team recently paid a visit to Don Jazzy’s office where he reaffirmed his decision to support them all the way.