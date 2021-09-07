By Precious Chukwudi

On-air personality Chinedu Ani known as Nedu, has been called out by his ex-wife, Uzoamaka Ohiri on allegations of not being supportive to his children.

Recall that Uzoamaka had started a row with an Instagram post.

She wrote: “@nedu, still handles a marriage show on radio? Seems like a good time to call out useless men. @nedu, I am tired”.

In response, Nedu narrated his side of the saga and displayed a DNA result that showed that their first child wasn’t his.

Uzoamaka, after replying that she never told him the child was his, went further to state in a recent interview that since Nedu left their marriage four years ago, she has been responsible for the welfare of the two other children that belong to Nedu.

She said Nedu had no relationship with their last child, a girl, as they had separated before she was born.

However, she said, Nedu has been taking care of the school fees for the kids but has not been paying the house rent of where she and her kids stay after he ejected them from her former place of abode.

In her words: “This is four years now. I have been paying house rent and I have been asking him to support me. Four years now. That’s why I came out.”

Nedu’s ex-wife, Uzoamaka Ohiri, also mentioned that contrary to what most people think had ended her marriage, miscommunication and domestic violence were the reasons her marriage ended.

She said: “If I knew that my son, my first child, was not for him, I wouldn’t have gotten married to him.

“I can’t deliberately take another person’s son and give it to him.”

Vanguard News Nigeria