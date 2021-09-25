.

The private part of an 18-year-old student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, in Ondo, Sadiq Opeyemi has been bitten by an unguarded dog.

Opeyemi is a 100-level student of Animal Science in the institution is the school son of the owner of the dog

Vanguard learnt that the unguarded dog, owned by another 24-year-old 400-level student of the same department, Abass Olagunju.

The victim reportedly visited his friend at his residence located around the institution when he was attacked by the dog.

An eyewitness said the dog identified as Charlie attacked the victim and bit his private part before he could be rescued from the dog by other students.

The image maker of the institution, Oluwafemi Adegbeyeni confirmed the ugly incident noting that the student had been taken to the hospital for treatment

Adegbeyeni said ” From what I gathered, the student went to visit a friend at Vanilla Villa, around the Permanent Site. Maybe knowingly or unknowingly he was bitten by the unguarded dog.

“The victim was quickly rushed to a hospital for treatment because the dog bit part of his private parts.

“He is currently being treated and still alive and that is the information I got from people who live in the area.

” The incident happened in the morning and from what we gathered, the dog has been a threat to people living in that area but we have been warning students to secure their dogs. The incident happened outside the school premises.”

Reports had it that police detectives have invited the owner of the dog and his pet for questioning have arrested the dog.

Contacted, the spokesperson of the state police command, Funmi Odulami, confirmed that ” the dog bit the upper thigh of the victim.

Odunlami said that “A pit-bull dog known as Charlie, two-year-three-month old, owned by one Abass Olagunju, 24, a 400-level Animal Science student at the Faculty of Agriculture, Adekunle Ajasin University, attacked and bit one Sadiq Opeyemi, 18, 100-level of the same department, at their hostel in Vanilla Villa Permanent Site, Akungba.

She added that “Opeyemi Sadiq, who was running to meet the owner of the dog was attacked by Charlie.

According to Odunlami, the victim was immediately rushed to Inland Specialist Hospital, Ikare, where he was treated and immediately discharged.”

