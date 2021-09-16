EFCC boss, Abdulrasheed Bawa

By Agbonkhese Oboh

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has said what happened to him was slight dizziness, and that doctors said he was dehydrated and needed to drink more water.

Vanguard reported that Bawa was giving his goodwill message at the National Identity Day celebration when he suddenly stopped speaking. He was then helped to his seat.

Speaking on Channels TV’s Politics Today, hours after the incident, Bawa said he was just dizzy, but was now at home hale and hearty.

Bawa, the EFCC boss, said: “You can see that I am okay. I am very much okay.

“Today, September 16, is the National Identity Day and while giving my goodwill message at the programme organised by the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, I felt a bit of dizziness.

“I excused myself and left the stage. Of course, I went straight to the hospital where the doctors confirmed to me that everything about me was okay except that I was a bit dehydrated and need to take a lot of water.”

Bawa said when he left the hospital he went to his office to put some things in order and was back home.

He thanked Nigerians for the payers and well wishes “that has been keeping me going,” he added.

