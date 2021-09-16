…Unveils 3 indigenous solutions

By Emmanuel Elebeke

President Mohammadu Buhari the ongoing national digital identity number enrolment exercise is key to tackle insecurity and to the success of Nigeria as a country.

President Buhari, stated this on Thursday at the 2021 edition of National Identity Day celebration at Banquet hall, State House, Abuja.

The President, who was represented at the event by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Pantami expressed his desire to facilitate and enhance the efforts of the National Identity management Commission, NIMC to ensure a successful establishment of complete database that would guide government in budget and national planning.

When completed, he said the database would also help the country in tackling insecurity, unemployment, agriculture and health challenges currently bedeviling the country.

He also stated that the data will further guide government to come up with effective national policies when it comes to efficient planning for women, children and unemployment and many more.

‘‘Immediately it is concluded, then it will no longer be difficult to fix any challenge being confronted by Nigeria. If we have a complete database, it is that data we use for national planning and this will help government to take critical decision on education, health, agriculture. It is because of this Mr. President has directed the National Population Commission, NPC to join hands together with NIMC to ensure they establish a complete data that will guide government when it comes to national planning, budget security and many more,’’ the President said.

Speaking on the theme of this year’s celebration, ‘‘Identity , A Tool for Sustainable Digital Economy and National Security’’, the President said it is very apt for this year’s celebration in the sense that ‘‘our digital identity is absolutistic to the success of our digital economy growth, prerequisite for our national economy, and also to getting our national security right’’, adding that it would equally increase the confidentiality of citizens on their ID numbers.

In his own speech the minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Pantami, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Engr. Bitrus Nabasu, said the ministry has recorded unprecedented achievements in the mandate given to it by the President to supervise the NIMC since October 2020 through his support and the innovative approaches put in place to implement the Nigeria Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS), as well as collaboration with all relevant public and private stakeholders.

While charging NIMC to redouble its efforts and intensify its regulatory role, the minister also tasked all functional data providing agencies of government, as well as all government institutions offering services to harness resources harmonize and align their operations with NIMC.

He reiterated the need for every Nigerian to have a digital identity, irrespective of social class or economic status and urged the citizens to sustain the momentum by creating awareness and sensitizing the public.

Recall that President Buhari had two years ago granted approval for Nigeria to join the Coalition for the declaration of 16th September as International Identity Day. On the strength of that approval and on 16th September 2019, Nigeria blazed the trail by becoming the first country in the world to commemorate 16th September as National ID Day.

In his own remarks, the Acting Chairman, Governing Board of NIMC, Mallam Ibrahim Gwandu said the approval of the day by Mr. President further proves his readiness to provide necessary support to relevant agencies of government with a view to harnessing all identity infrastructures in the country toward bolstering our domestic digital economy.

‘‘Commemorative ceremonies such as this, offer ample opportunity to explicitly reinforce the fact that no country can thrive in this 21st century without a functional and reliable system of national identification.

‘‘Without this, government won’t be able to effectively deliver public services to citizens and private institutions would struggle to serve their customers seamlessly. In the absence of a robust authentication platform, people won’t feel comfortable accessing online portals or tools, thereby eroding every effort at economic inclusion.

’’Delivering his progress report, the director general of NIMC, Engr. Aliyu Azeez explained that the purpose of the day celebration was to draw attention to the multidimensional importance of identification in the building of an inclusive society, where citizens can assert their rights, fairly and equitably without hassles.

He listed some of the milestones of NIMC to included: The Bank Verification Number harmonization with NIN; mandatory use of NIN for passport application and renewal; implementation of the ecosystem approach to enrolment; national ID Policy for SIM Card Registration and National Policy on Digital ID for Internally Displaced Persons in Nigeria as we’ll as the use of NIN for Jamb Examination Registration and Sitting amongst others.

Other milestones include the Presidential launch of the new improved NIN slip, the upgraded NIMC Mobile app, and the Android software. All these additions are geared to help NIMC serve the public effectively and efficiently; the execution of Financing agreement with the three development partners; engagement over 200 private and public partner organizations for data capture services with over 8000 registration centers nationwide Presidential launch of the new improved NIN slip, the upgraded NIMC Mobile app, and the Android software among others.

Highlights of the event were the launch and unveiling of three indigenous innovations by NIMC. They are a NIN mobile app; the tokenization solution and a contactless Android biometric enrolment system. All these are geared towards making it easy for citizens to link their NIN to their phone numbers.

Also witnessed at the event was the presentation of plagues to top performing Front End Partners, FEPs.