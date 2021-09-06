The late Hon. Ikechukwu Akozor

THE Managing Director of the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Bashorun Askia Ogieh has lamented the death of the commissioner representing Ndokwa nation on the board of the commission, Hon. Ikechukwu Akozor, describing it as a personal loss to him and the entire agency.

The DESOPADEC boss in a statement, Monday, while reminiscing on the professionalism and leadership attributes of the late board member, said: “Since my appointment as Managing Director of the DESOPADEC, I have had the privilege of working with a group of astute professionals, patriots, politicians and visionaries.

“Of the lot, Hon. Ikechukwu Akozor, Commissioner representing Ndokwa nation on the Board of DESOPADEC, stands out. It is, therefore, with profound shock that I got the news of his passing.

“Hon. Akozor was a man that firmly believed that our society and the wellbeing of our people can be uplifted with team work and openness.

“He did not only espouse those ideals, he upheld them in all his endeavours and association with people.

“He was a team player and strong advocate of the interests and rights of his people. I not only had a great working relationship with him, but I found Hon. Akozor a great ally who never wavered in seeking excellence and the highest productivity.

“With his death after a brief illness, I have lost a friend and a brother; and DESOPADEC has lost a leader. We are pained.

“Our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has also lost a promising politician and a loyal party man.

We mourn his loss and pray for the repose of his soul. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time and we pray for God to comfort them.”