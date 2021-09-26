Askia

MANAGING Director of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Bashorun Askia Ogieh has assured commuters plying the Uzere/Asaba-Ase road bridge that remedial works on the collapsed bridge will be completed shortly.

The DESOPADEC boss who made the disclosure during the handing over of the project to the project contractor by the State Director of Highways in the Ministry of Works, Asaba, Engr. Joshua Egube, applauded the state Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for his prompt response to amelioration the plight of the people following the unfortunate collapse of the bridge.

Accompanied on the assessment visit by officials of the commission including the Head of Department, Projects Monitoring, Engr. Oghale Efe-Aluta, Chief Security Officer,

Engr. Lawrence Eduje, as well as the Vice Chairman, Isoko South council area, Hon. Blessing Uzoge, he described the collapse of the bridge as unfortunate.

He said: “I was again at the collapsed bridge along Uzere/Asaba-Ase road with the State Director of Highways, Ministry of Works, Asaba, Engr. Joshua Egube, following the directives of the Governor, His Excellency, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa that immediate temporary measures be carried out on the bridge for it to be motorable again.

“I personally witnessed the handing over of the site to the contractor yesterday by the Director of Highways, Engr. Egube who advised that there must be immediate mobilisation to the site as directed by the Governor.

“It is expected that the remedial works on the bridge will be completed shortly.

“I wish to use this opportunity to immensely appreciate and thank profusely, His Excellency, Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, for his prompt response and amelioration of the plight of our people following the unfortunate collapse of the bridge.”

In his remarks at the event, Engr. Egube, advised that there must be immediate mobilisation to the site as directed by the state governor.