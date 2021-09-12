…Says God not an author of confusion’

By Sam Eyoboka

THE 79-year-old General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, counseled the members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ+) community that God is not an author of confusion.

Adeboye, who reacting to the growing community of transgenders in the world in a post on his Facebook page, said God does not approve of the affairs of the members of the LGBTQ community.

According to the revered pastor worldwide which recently celebrated 54 years of marriage to Pastor Foluke Adeboye opined that God does not make mistakes and urged the transgenders to desist from their lifestyle.

Adeboye wrote: “Our God is the God of distinction; He is not an author of confusion.

“A man chooses to be confused when he does not want to do the right thing as ordered by God and so pretends that he does not know what God wants from him. When God creates, He does so with precision and purpose.

“He created lights for a purpose and darkness for another,” he charged.

In his verified Facebook page, Pastor Adeboye wrote: “So God created man in His own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them”. Genesis 1:27.

The God of order is that God of distinction. When He wanted to create man, for example, the Bible says:

“God, in His infinite wisdom, created mankind as male and female, yet some people feel the need to change their gender as though He did not know what He was doing when He created them!

“God does not make mistakes. Our God is the perfect God of distinction. He created the day for work and the night to rest. If for any reason we do not rest in one night, the following day should compensate for the loss of rest. Failure to observe rest produces stress, sickness and ultimately death. “Little wonder life expectancy in the last 50 years has been on the decline. Achievements that should normally have taken 40 years to accomplish are realized in fewer than 30, at the price of dying earlier,” he said.

A lot of people have mixed many profane things with the scared. The God of distinction will never lower His standards. It is our duty to live up to His standards.

Vanguard News Nigeria