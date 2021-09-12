Chidi Ikediashi

The Supervisory Councilor for Environment Aniocha South Local Government area of Delta State Hon Chidi Ikediashi has bagged a Second master’s degree in International Management from the University Of The West Of England, Bristol United Kingdom.

Chidi in a social media post dedicated the degree to God Almighty and Thanked his Leader, The Aniocha South Council Chairman Hon.Pst Jude Chukwunwinke for always giving him work leave and encouragement during the course of his pursuit.

He also noted that the journey wasn’t easy for him but with determination, he was able to achieve his goal.

“I am grateful to God For this new achievement.

“Journey well-performed, anything is possible just put your mind on it.

“It’s all about determination. Education is the key and as youths, we must embrace education either formal or informal education “.