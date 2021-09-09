By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

POLICE operatives in Delta State have arrested six fleeing suspects in connection with the murder of Orhuwhorun prince, one Prince Eric Takerere, and two mobile police officers.

The suspects, according to Police Public Relations Officer of the State command, Mr. Bright Edafe, had also carted the police officer’s riffles and also attempted to murder one prince Franklyn Takerere.

Edafe, in a statement, said two persons had earlier been arrested in connection with the murder on 9 July 2021.

Saying that “They led the police operatives to their hideout in Udu, Warri and Aladja area where six suspects” were arrested, the statement disclosed that “They all confessed to being involved in the murder of Prince Eric Takerere, his two mobile policemen.

“They also led the operatives to their armoury where two AK47 rifles, one pump action gun, one locally-made pistol, four magazines, seventy-six rounds of live ammunition and thirty-eight rounds of live cartridges were recovered.

“Also on the 07/09/2021 at about 0420hrs DPO Ovwian Aladja received a distress call that armed robbers were operating at Obogo community.

“He mobilized Police Patrol Team and vigilante in the community to the scene. The armed robbers on sighting the police patrol engaged the team in a gun duel but they could not withstand the superior firepower of the combined team.

“During the gun duel, one of the armed robbers sustained serious gunshot injury while two others escaped. The injured suspect was rushed to a nearby hospital but he gave up the ghost while receiving treatment.

“One locally made pistol with one live cartridge were recovered. Investigation is ongoing.”

Vanguard News Nigeria