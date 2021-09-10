NYSC members officiating elections.

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

DELTA State of Police, Mr. Ari Muhammed Ali, has ordered massive deployment of personnel to provide security for the September 11 House of Assembly bye-election in the Isoko South Constituency l.

He also said, “there will be restriction of movement around Isoko south local government area from Friday 10th September 2021 by 0000hours to Saturday 11th September 2021 by 1600hours.”

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mr. Bright Edafe said: “The CP assures all residents that the Delta State Police Command is committed to ensuring the security of everyone in the local government by the deployment of its officers to all the polling units and also some speculated hot spots in the LGA to maintain peace and calm all through the electioneering process.

“The Commissioner of police is also appealing to front runners in this Local Government bye-election to please caution all their supporters and foot soldiers to restrain themselves from causing chaos as such will not be tolerated.

“He also warned that no Police aid or security agent will be allowed to escort their principals or any important personality (VIPs) to polling unit or on any movement while the bye-election is ongoing, noting that any security aid violating this directive will be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

“Meanwhile, the CP has reiterated that Police personnel deployed for the elections will be professional in carrying out their designated duties as assigned.”