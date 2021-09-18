Joseph Choja

The Councillor representing Desiec ward 4 in Udu local government of Delta state Hon Joseph Choja who recently built a water borehole and street light in Udu has bagged Delta State University in affiliation to College of Education Warri award of excellence as the most vibrant youth legislature.

The award was presented to the Councilor by the Student Union Government (SUG) Led by president Comrade Sikiru Moses Omasheyindemi .

While Presenting the award, Comr Sikiru commended the councilor Hon Joseph Choja for distinguishing himself from other councilors through delivery on his campaign promises to the people.

He noted that despite the challenges, the councilor was able to built boreholes, donate street lights to his constituents.

“You have motivated us with your leadership qualities.

As a counselor, you have done a lot of projects.

We are here to appreciate you for the delivery of your campaign promises to the people.

What attracted us to you is your leadership qualities and what you have done as a counselor.

Today we are calling on others to emulate what you have done for your people so we can build a better Delta State.” he said.

Joseph Choja while speaking after receiving the award expressed his appreciations to the students for recognizing and encouraging him.

He promised to do more before the end of his tenure as councilor.