By Festus Ahon

The people of Agidiase quarter of Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom, Aniocha South Local Government Area, Delta State have accused the Obi of the kingdom, Ifechukwude Okonjo II of forcefully taking over of their lands.

The people who embarked on a peaceful protest within the community, accused the traditional ruler of carrying out unauthorized sales of their lands through his agents.

But the monarch, in a swift reaction, described the allegations as false, saying he would abdicate the throne of forefathers if he ever soiled his hands in land deals.

Speaking on behalf of the placard carrying protesters, Mr. Augustine Ebegbue noted that the Agidiase lands “variously located at Agidiase Mainland, Edo, Otulu and Azagba Ogwashi-Uku farm settlements were under the management of the Agidiase family headed by the Iyase of Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom.

“We are convinced that the constitution of Nigeria guarantees right to life, freedom for individual ownership of land and freedom from torture and forceful takeover of landed property by any individual no matter his or her position in the society.

“We are therefore calling on the authorities particularly the Delta State Government to call Obi Chude Okonjo and his younger brother to order to save the community from disintegration and terror.”

Warning the people of Issele-Azagba in Aniocha North Local Government Area to steer clear of Otulu, a farming settlement that is seriously under contention, Ebegbue disclosed that there was a subsisting and uncontested High Court judgement in favour of Agidiase family as far as ownership of Otulu is concerned.

He said: “That judgment stopped the Obi of Issele-Uku granting any chieftaincy title with the suffix “of Otulu”. Only Ogwashi-Uku therefore can grant a title and collect rent and tributes from Otulu.”