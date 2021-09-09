.

…says 80 per cent meant for ongoing projects

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA State Commissioner for Economic Planning, Dr Barry Gbe, has said the 2022 budget proposal would be presented to the State House of Assembly for scrutiny and passage by the last week of September.

Gbe, who stated this in Asaba, the state capital during the 2022 budget defence by Ministries, Departments and Agencies in the state, said the 2022 budget would be focused on already established projects, in addition to priority schemes to be determined by the state government.

He said: “We are looking at ongoing projects so that we will finish strong as an administration. So, 2022 budget would be made up of 80% of ongoing projects.”

He explained that the budget would be performance-based, saying figures would be determined for the MDA’s according to specific limits given by the budget of the ministry.

Gbe said: “We will look at projects and programs they have brought before us as baselines, and then plan with that for them. So, it is performance-based in the sense that, we are going to give you (MDA’s) based on the performance you have brought before us.”

Saying that the citizenry has been engaged in the budgetary processes, he said the government had organized interactive sessions with members of civil society organizations in the state to explain the administration’s plans for the 2022 fiscal year.

Meanwhile, State Commissioner for Health Dr Mordi Ononye, in his budget defence, indicated the ministry in the coming year would focus on the upgrade of health care facilities and empowering health institutions, unlike the recent emphasis on COVID-19 related problems.

The Commissioner for Basic Education, Mr Chika Ossai, also led his team to participate in the budget presentation, alongside heads of departments and agencies under the ministry.

