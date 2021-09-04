.

…appreciates Deltans support for Governor Okowa

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

A prominent Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State, Olorogun John U Oguma, has disassociated himself from a group, which claimed to be drumming support for him in the 2023 governorship election, saying he does not have the ambition to govern the State.

Oguma in a statement tagged; ‘Disclaimer ‘, said: “My attention has been drawn to the activities of a group, styled; “In God, We Trust” claiming that “This group is open just to promote our Principal Olorogun John O. Oguma for 2023.”

“This group or the persons behind it are not known to me and do not have my blessing or mandate in whatever they are doing. Therefore, whatever they are doing is not on my behalf as I do not have governorship ambition.

“For the umpteenth time, I wish to state unequivocally that I have not given any group or persons the mandate to embark on a governorship campaign on my behalf.

“I have never contested for any elective position since I started playing active politics in 1979 till date and I will not do so now. I have always been a party supporter, galvanising support for my party.

“Therefore, I wish to urge Deltans to please ignore these faceless persons behind this group as only God knows what these mischievous elements who are being sponsored by my distractors are up to.

“I wish to thank Deltans for their continued support for the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa”.

