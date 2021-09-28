Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

Former Minister of State for Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi has said he would floor his opponents in the 2023 governorship race in Delta State, saying the battle of politics was not meant for boys.

Speaking at Otu-Jeremi, headquarters of Ughelli South Local Government Area during a general meeting of the Ughelli South chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Gbagi, said he could not be a founding member of the party and abandon it for others.

Expressing optimism that Ughelli South Local Government Area would produce the next governor of the State in 2023, he noted that the general meeting was a good omen meant to unite members of the PDP at the local government area and to bring growth and development to the party.

He said: “I have told the entire state come out no matter who you are, Ughelli South will produce the next governor. This battle of politics is not for the boys. I am waiting for them at the other end.

“If they don’t know, I founded this party and contested elections with Chief James Ibori. I want to beg all of you, look very well. I cannot be the founder of the party and leave it for anybody to take.

“Then, as at that time, we all sit down here and make merriment. All I need is your prayers Ughelli south. Lead me to go and do the battle, I know where it is, I know where to do the battle, I will bring the victory back to you and here we will decide what to do”.

Expressing appreciation to members of the party for their massive support for him, Gbagi thanked a prominent chieftain of the party, Olorogun John Oguma for his contribution towards the party despite the fact that he is not vying for any political office.

Earlier, Chairman of the party in the area, Mr. Michael Oshetigho, thanked party supporters, requesting a party Secretariat in the local government council headquarters.