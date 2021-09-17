.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

IN appreciation of his contributions to the development of Nigeria, the Deji of Akure Kingdom, HRM Oba Oladetoyinbo Ogunlade Oladelusi, Odundun ll, has said he would confer chieftaincy title on a frontline gubernatorial aspirant in Delta State, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi on October 9, 2021.

The Monarch in a letter addressed to Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, copy of which was made available to newsmen, said: “In my capacity as the Deji and Paramount Ruler of Akure Kingdom and by extension the custodian of customs and culture of the Kingdom in Ondo State West Nigeria, I write to formally communicate the pleasure of my royalty to you that you have been selected as one of the highly distinguished Nigerians to be conferred with a chieftaincy title during the Ulefunta festival 2021 ceremony whose grand finale has been schedule to hold on Saturday 9th October 2021.

“Your selection for this noble title is in recognition of your role as a detribalized Nigerian who has contributed to the social, political and economic development in all geo-political zones of the country Nigeria of particular mention is the interest you have shown and demonstrated in the overall development of the Nation during your meritorious service as a minister of the Federal Republic and your continuous zeal and will to serve your people.

“It is my fervent hope that you will see this conferment as a mark of honour and challenge to do more for the Akure Kingdom and by extension, your fatherland”.

Vanguard News Nigeria