Deji of Akureland

The Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, will on Sunday, September 19, proceed on his traditional annual leave.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Micheal Adeyeye, the Chief Press Secretary to the traditional ruler, on Friday in Akure.

According to Adeyeye, the annual leave of the Deji of Akure is expected to last for a period of seven days, beginning from September 19 to 25.

“It is a period when the Deji goes into seclusion to take a rest and also use the avenue to pray for peace and prosperity of the land.

“There will be no beating of drums within Akure under any guise throughout the seven-day period.

“It is important to notify the public and residents of Akure that beating of drums within Akure Kingdom under any guise is prohibited throughout the seven days.

“Consequently, the road leading to Deji’s Palace will be closed to commuters during this period.

“Road users are, therefore, advised to make use of all adjoining routes,” he said.

Adeyeye said that markets, shops and stalls around the Deji’s Palace would also be closed during the period.

The Chief Press Secretary, therefore, urged residents to comply with the directives, while going about their lawful duties.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria