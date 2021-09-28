By Prince Osuagwu

Nigeria’s pool of unemployed youths may gradually begin to deplete as Global platform for compliant hiring, onboarding and payroll processing, Deel, makes triumphant entry into the country.

The all-in-one, global payments platform which launched recently in Nigeria, said it would ride on the influence of over 3,500 credible institutions which have tested and are enjoying its services, to generate appreciable interest of global organisations for the Nigerian workforce, in order to deal a dead blow to the growing unemployment problem in the country.

Deel is reputed for helping businesses hire and pay anyone, anywhere, in a compliant manner, by onboarding international employees or contractors in few minutes, with no local entity required.

The company relies on the over 250 legal, accounting, mobility and tax experts it has as partners, enable any business compliantly create, sign and send localised contracts from a library of templates. And, that gives it the confidence that Nigeria has landed a real deal with Deel.

This is even as it boasts of having good knowledge of local regulation in various countries, and would use its expertise to onboard the most competent workers and also settle local taxes and other remittances in the most transparent manner, on behalf of the employer and employee.

Accelerated by the pandemic, the global remote workforce continues to grow, and companies have realised they need the right tools to continue to scale. However, they need the services of companies like Deel to bridge localized compliance and automatic payments.

Deel says it hopes to be an integral part of each international business success story by offering the tools needed to grow and scale as the world continues to move remote.

Head of Expansion for Deel West Africa, Mr. Ayotunde Adeyemi, while announcing the company’s expansion plan said: “The pandemic has drastically changed the way we work. It has opened up opportunities for businesses to hire talent wherever they are based. This is why we feel that Deel’s timing for expanding into Nigeria and West Africa is perfect.

We are well-equipped and prepared to support Nigerian businesses and the respective talents that reside here. We will help businesses cost-effectively scale in new markets while helping workers gain access to more opportunities to showcase their expertise and skills across the globe. It is a win-win for everyone, everywhere.”