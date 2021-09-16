By Kingsley Omonobi

Following the unfortunate death of Toritseju Emmanuel Jackson 23 years in the hands of unknown assailants in Abuja during the week, the FCT Police Command on Thursday said a discreet investigation has commenced into the incident.

While condoling with the parents, relatives, and friends of the deceased, the Commissioner of Police, CP Babaji Sunday reassured members of the public that the Command will be Professional, fair, and thorough in its investigation.

A statement by DSP Adeh Josephine, Public Relations Officer said, “Furthermore, the Command urges residents to remain calm and allow the law take its cause.

“The Command implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.

Toritseju who is said to be a law graduate of Buckingham UniversityUK was allegedly killed by yet to be identified persons somewhere in Abuja.

Reports had indicated that operatives from Wuse Police Station called his family members to come to the station to identify his Corpse after it was recovered from a hotel (not disclosed).

Toritseju was said to have returned to Nigeria on 23rd January, 2021 after graduating with a Law degree from Buckingham University, to undertake the mandatory one-year call-to-bar programme at the Nigerian Law School, NLS.

It was learnt that the case has been transferred to the Homicide Section of the Nigeria Police Force, FCT Command for painstaking investigations of the circumstances surrounding the death of Toritseju.

