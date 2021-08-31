By Temisan Amoye
Antione Griezmann completed a shock loan move to Barcelona on deadline day, with the Catalans signing Dutch striker Luuk De Jong from Sevilla.
Griezmann will return to Atletico on an initial loan deal, with an option to sign for a reported €40m.
Meanwhile midfielder Saul Niguez departed the Spanish capital for its English counterpart, joining Chelsea on a one-year loan deal, with an option to sign for €40m.
Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign Japanese defender, Takehiro Tomiyasu from Serie A side Bologna for a reported £17.2m on deadline day.
Latest confirmed deadline day signings include:
Saul Niguez – Atletico Madrid to Chelsea (Loan)
Pablo Sarabia – PSG to Sporting Lisbon
Solomon Rondon – Dalian Professional to Newcastle
Anyone Griezmann – Barcelona to Atletico Madrid ( Loan deal with option to buy)
Luuk De Jong – Sevilla to Barcelona
Ademola Lookman – RB Leipzig to Leicester City
Nuno Mendes – Sporting Lisbon to PSG
Eduardo Camavinga – Rennes to Real Madrid
Ilaix Moriba – Barcelona to RB Leipzig
Alex Kral – Spartak Moscow to West Ham
Ethan Ampadu – Chelsea to Venezia (Loan)
Odsonne Edoard – Celtic to Crystal Palace
Hector Bellerin – Arsenal to Real Betis
Jerome Boateng – Free agent to Olympique Lyon
Cristiano Ronaldo ― Juventus to Man United
Daniel James ― Man United to Leeds United
Marc Cucurella ― Getafe to Brighton
Nikola Vlasic ― CSKA Moscow to West Ham
Emerson Royal ― Barcelona to Tottenham
Moise Kean ― Everton to Juventus (Loan)
Reiss Nelson ― Arsenal to Feyenoord (Loan)
Dennis Praet ― Leicester to Torino (Loan)
Santiago Munoz Santos Laguna to Newcastle United (Loan)
Willian ― Contract termination