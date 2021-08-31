Griezmann

By Temisan Amoye

Antione Griezmann completed a shock loan move to Barcelona on deadline day, with the Catalans signing Dutch striker Luuk De Jong from Sevilla.

Griezmann will return to Atletico on an initial loan deal, with an option to sign for a reported €40m.

Meanwhile midfielder Saul Niguez departed the Spanish capital for its English counterpart, joining Chelsea on a one-year loan deal, with an option to sign for €40m.

Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign Japanese defender, Takehiro Tomiyasu from Serie A side Bologna for a reported £17.2m on deadline day.

Latest confirmed deadline day signings include:

Saul Niguez – Atletico Madrid to Chelsea (Loan)

Pablo Sarabia – PSG to Sporting Lisbon

Solomon Rondon – Dalian Professional to Newcastle

Anyone Griezmann – Barcelona to Atletico Madrid ( Loan deal with option to buy)

Luuk De Jong – Sevilla to Barcelona

Ademola Lookman – RB Leipzig to Leicester City

Nuno Mendes – Sporting Lisbon to PSG

Eduardo Camavinga – Rennes to Real Madrid

Ilaix Moriba – Barcelona to RB Leipzig

Alex Kral – Spartak Moscow to West Ham

Ethan Ampadu – Chelsea to Venezia (Loan)

Odsonne Edoard – Celtic to Crystal Palace

Hector Bellerin – Arsenal to Real Betis

Jerome Boateng – Free agent to Olympique Lyon

Cristiano Ronaldo ― Juventus to Man United

Daniel James ― Man United to Leeds United

Marc Cucurella ― Getafe to Brighton

Nikola Vlasic ― CSKA Moscow to West Ham

Emerson Royal ― Barcelona to Tottenham

Moise Kean ― Everton to Juventus (Loan)

Reiss Nelson ― Arsenal to Feyenoord (Loan)

Dennis Praet ― Leicester to Torino (Loan)

Santiago Munoz Santos Laguna to Newcastle United (Loan)

Willian ― Contract termination

Vanguard News Nigeria