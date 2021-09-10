Otaru Dayo Konrad who goes by the stage name ”DAYYO” is a Nigerian-born young artiste hail from Edo State but born and bought up in Lagos.

He kicked started his musical career professionally in 2021. With the rare talent of combining sweet psychedelic melodies and lyrics to inevitably sooth the ears of listeners.

The young artist owes his musical prowess not to any immediate relatives but rather to prior and contemporary musical personalities he listened/listens to.

The likes of Fela kuti, Micheal jackson, 2face, Thugger,Wande Coal are responsible for the unique sound we hear from the young protégé today. He doesn’t disclose much about his early life but we were able to gather this much, he lived in Ikeja before moving to stay with his aunt in lekki, he also attended and finished his secondary education at the distinguished “ST.FINBARR’S COLLEGE”.

Dayyo is a rapper, singer, producer or try to determine a genre under which to place his music would be a disheartening confinement of his musical innovation and versatility. From Afrobeats to pop to trap, the artist never ceases to bewilder his audience. So, as to what kind of artist Dayyo is, unambiguously a good one. And as far as musical categorization goes, he simply makes music.So far tho, his first project is ‘Afro’ based. What makes his music unique is a number of things, my voice, my fusion of different genres and cultures, and my combination of sensible wordings with catchy phrases.

The Nigerian artiste signed a record deal with the label Luciid Vibrations and also as he is convinced the label is the only one who doesn’t share the myopia of it’s contemporary counterparts and is open minded enough to accept and promote his versatility. A saying from the artist goes ”some people go through life and some people determine the way life goes”. we believe without a speck of doubt that the artist will personify the positive side of his own words and attain his dreams, we look forward to seeing the artist grow in the upcoming years.

About Nuts N Caramel Ep

The ep is a beautiful compilation of afrobeats, afro fusion and a splash of hiphop, all driving at the same conclusion , love an appreciation for the female gender.the track list

Many, a blend of melodies and Motion triggering percussions that will have you off you seat with every listen with a simple message, a profession of love

Kitkat, this is an afroswing type sond using chocolates and candy symbolically to communicate how sweet A woman can be

Sare, here is another percussion based track with a similar message to ‘ many’ but different packaged

Thot, this is a song that’s hip hop based but with a hint of an afro tone, as the artist describes his experiences with women in the past.

Bate, the title indicates anger, this is as a result of the aggression comes with as the artist insists that she leaves her man for him, letting her know the benifits of it.

“My dream is to pay my dues to the world and to myself”

Listen To Dayyo Music Go Check Out ” Sare ” Visual Off The EP

