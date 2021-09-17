Dantata, Zulum, Adadevoh get fellowship from Post-Graduate Medical College

By Ndahi Marama, MAIDUGURI

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has being conferred with the honorary Fellowship Award by the National Post-Graduate Medical College of Nigeria, Lagos.

The fellowship is in recognition of his unparrel examplary leadership, the development of Borno State and the Health Sector in particular.

The conferment of the fellowship on Governor Zulum and two others Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata and posthumous fellowship on Dr. Stella Ameyo Adadevoh was held at the 39th convocation of the College.

Accepting the fellowship on behalf of the recipients, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum appreciated the National Post Graduate Medical College for identifying their modest contributions to humanity.

He said Borno State government will partner with the college to enhance healthcare service in the state and appealed to the resident doctors to call off their strike for the sake of humanity.

Governor Zulum assured to work closely with the National Postgraduate Medical College in ite desire to sustain the quality of the health sector.

The Minister of State for Health, Adeleke Mamora appreciated the PGMC for its training programmes aim at positioning the health sector with skill and quality of Doctors.

He lamented on the exodus of Medical personnel and call on them to remain at home and provide the desire health care services for the sake of humanity, assuring of Federal Government determination to make Nigeria a medical tourism spots ancurred on global best practice.

Earlier the President of the College, Dr. Musa Muhammad Borodo said the 39th edition of the Convocation is being held both physically and visually due the COVID-19 pandamic in accordance with the protocol.

The College has since its establishment in 1979 has produced 7,000 fellowships by examination in various specialties in Medicine and Dentistry, while 309 are graduating at 39th Convocation ceremony.

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum is the fifth to be conferred with the Fellowship of the National Postgraduate Medical College from the North.

There was goodwill messages from Medical Colleges in Ghana, Liberia, the National Medical and Dentist Council among others.

The Convocation was attended by the Deputy Governor, Hon. Umar Usman Kadafur, Senator Abubakar Kyari, the Speaker Borno State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Abdulkarim Lawan, the Chief of Staff, Commissioners of Health and that of Information, the Vice Chancellors of University of Maiduguri, that of Borno State University.

Others includes the Chief Medical Directors of UMTH, the Federal Neuro Pschiatric Hospital and that of Hospital Management Board Borno State, Special Adviser Laison Services and the Senior Special Assistant on Media.

