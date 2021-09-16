….supports 14th Annual Banking and Finance conference in Abuja

By Lawani Mikairu

The Chief Executive Officer of Dana Air, Jacky Hathiramani has restated Dana Air’s commitment to Nigeria’s Economic growth. Hathiramani made this known at the 14th Annual Banking and Finance Conference with the theme “Economic Recovery, Inclusion and Transformation : The Role of Banking and Finance” held recently at Abuja

Jacky Hathiramani who was represented by the airline’s Head of Corporate Communications, Kingsley Ezenwa said, Dana Air is proud to have supported the 14th Annual Banking and Finance Conference towards finding solutions to contemporary issues for rapid economic recovery, and sustainability.’

He said, ”Aviation is a key driver of any economy and we understand the role that the banks and financial institutions play not only in our own industry, the aviation industry; In terms of accessibility and financial inclusion, but towards achieving a faster economic recovery and transformation, which is the aim of this present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

”We thank the Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo for his presence and support, the Central Bank Governor Mr Godwin Emefiele, the CIBN President Dr Bayo Olugbemi and the Chairman, Body of Banks’ CEOs Dr Herbet Wigwe for putting up a strong commitment towards Nigeria’s economic recovery and growth.”He added.

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo also during his visit to the Dana Air exhibition stand at the conference, appreciated the airline for supporting the conference, while urging the Institute to promote sustainable growth.

Dana Air is one of Nigeria’s leading airlines with over 27 daily flights from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Owerri and Enugu.