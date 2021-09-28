Damilola Pushed big songs like kids Daniel lie , Ayra Starr’s bloody Samaritan , Fireboy DML ‘s Peru to claim the number 1 spot spot on iTunes chart Nigeria with Godzilla dance after been in the chart since it’s release two weeks ago.

This song claimed the number 3 spot on its first day of release, it has also Claimed several numbers each days as many more people continues to discover is great tune. Damilola Davis who is real names are Adedamola Ogundipe, started us career in Nigeria before his sojourn in the United Kingdom .

This monster hit single Godzilla dance is Produced by Vikwyn Beats.

Following the successful release of his sophomore EP titled “The True Godzilla”, Fast-rising UK based Afrobeats star Damola Davis compels our ears to salivate and feet to twitch with his hot new follow-up single titled ‘Godzillian Dance’ which is doing fantastically well in the music market as we speak.

Exploiting the familiar rich sounds of Amapiano, Damola Davis takes a humorous approach in acknowledging African women and their love for dance and enjoyment, with his intentions evident from the first line of the catchy chorus. Taking a dive into his cultural heritage, ‘Godzillian Dance’ was crafted in. You would love this hit single at your first listen.