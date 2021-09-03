By Godfrey Bivbere

THE Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, and Department of State Service, DSS, yesterday, impounded a hard drug, Captagon Pills, concealed inside the cylinder of an imported machine, in Apapa Port of Lagos.

A source at the port disclosed that the seizure is as a result of renewed cooperation aimed at curbing any form of port-related lawlessness.

The Area Controller of Apapa Command, Comptroller Malanta Yusuf; Commander of NDLEA in Apapa, Samuel Gadzama, and the Officer in charge of the DSS at the port were involved in the week-long operation.

In a statement by the Public Relations Officer of Apapa Area1 Command of the NCS, Abubakar Isman noted that further dismantling of cylinders in the machine is ongoing.

Isman said: “The discovery of the drugs which was made in a joint operation by the three agencies that lasted for about a week following intelligence and dismantling of the machine involved, involved the deployment of service personnel and sniffer dogs.

“One suspect in connection with the seizure was arrested while further examination and counting are ongoing before more details will be unveiled

“The long-term use of the drug can result in remarkable side effects. The most common of them are extreme depression, lethargy, sleep deprivation (insomnia), occasional palpitation, heart and blood vessel toxicity and malnutrition.

“It has been linked as one of the most notorious stimulants being taken by insurgents is the ISIS battle and other Middle East unrest.”

Vanguard News Nigeria