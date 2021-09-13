Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Following the killing of a cultist by a rival group in Osogbo, Osun Amotekun Corps in conjunction with the State Joint Task Force arrested 11 suspected cultists after gun battle.

It was gathered that some cultist had around 11am invaded Owo-Ope community around Ayetoro on motorcycles and killed a teenage member of a rival group.

The gun and cutlass wielding cultist moved in groups through Abaku to Owode thereby alerting residents who in turned informed Amotekun Corps.

The corps, in collaboration with the JTF invaded hideouts suspected to be used by the cultists in the state capital, including, Ayetoro, Sabo and Egbatedon areas.

An eye witness, Rasaki Afeez told Vanguard that the cultist engaged the security operatives in gun duel at Owo-Ope before Amotekun could access their hideout.

“We heard exchange of gunshots but later, three persons were hauled into the vehicles of the security operatives and another one was shot”, he said.

Osun Police spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola confirmed that a suspected rival cultist was killed at Ayetoro and security operatives have since bring the situation under control.

Meanwhile, Osun Amotekun Corps Commandant, Brigadier-General Bashir Adewinmbi confirmed that 11 suspected cultists were arrested in the joint operations while one was shot in the leg.

“Yes, we raid some black spots in the state capital with State Joint Task Force after some rival cultist groups engaged in shootout leading to the death of a yet to be identified suspected cultist.

“During the raid some of them open fire on our operatives and in the process, a cultist was shot in the leg. He is presently at the Police clinic for treatment because we still need to interrogate him for information.

“Ten other suspects were arrested and are presently in police custody for interrogation”, he said.