By Gabriel Ewepu

A Civil Society Organisation, Concerned Nigerians, yesterday, kicked against appointment of Senator Ifeanyi Ararume as Chairman of Board, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Convener, CN, Deji Adeyanju, where it alleged that Ararume lacks the requisite experience to head the new NNPC board.

According to Adeyanju, the appointment of Ararume is a travesty, because the ruling party, All Progressives Congress, APC, has more experienced and qualified persons who can man the NNPC board.

It will be recalled last week, President Muhammadu Buhari, appointed Senator Ifeanyi Ararume as NNPC Limited Board Chairman along with Mele Kolo Kyari and Umar I. Ajiya as Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Financial Officer, respectively.

He said: “The All Progressives Congress, APC we believe has more qualified technocrats and well experienced players in the oil and Gas industry as members that could have been appointed as the chairman of Board of the country’s mainstay source of revenue.

“The Nigeria’s oil and gas sector represents about 65 per cent of government revenues and such sensitive sector ought to be superintended by a competent person who has the requisite knowledge and experience of the industry instead of appointing Ararume whose only major achievements is being a Senator and managing a supermarket.

“Ordinarily, after the incorporation of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited as a business entity, one would have thought that the president would appoint a business oriented technocrat with a vast knowledge in oil and gas to pilot the affairs of the company but alas, the government of President Muhammadu Buhari’s led Federal government opted for a politician with zero experience in oil and Gas industry.

He also called on Buhari “to as a matter of urgency, reverse the appointment of Senator Ararume as chairman of Board, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited as it goes against reason and logic.”