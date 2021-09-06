By Ike Uchechukwu

About nine aspirants who bought forms to contest the Chapter Chairmanship position of the All Progressives Congress, APC in state have raised the alarm over inability of the party to issue them forms they paid for.

In a letter addressed to the Chairman of the Party in the state ,Sen. Matthew Mbu, signed by the nine affected persons including; Omagu John Odey, Hon. Ferdinand Ajijie Ebuom, Hon. Paul Aganyi and others and made available to Vanguard, they disclosed that they were yet to be issued their forms which they duly paid for in the designated banks provided by the party .

The letter titled “Request for Issuance of APC Chairmanship Forms ,the aspirants demanded to know why they were not being issued forms after making payments .

“We write sir, to request for forms in line with the All Progressives Congress-Timetable/Schedule of activities for APC 2021 Nationwide Congresses to enable our nominees nominate us to contest for the position of Chapter Chairmen of Local Government Area.

“It is noteworthy sir, that we have made several visits to the State Party Secretariat for this purpose and till now we have not been given forms.

“Meanwhile, we have made payment into one of your designated banks

is directed for this exercise, Please find attached.

“Be reminded sir, that congress is slated for 4 September 2021, and we are already running out of time, your prompt response would avoid us

being disenfranchised.

However ,the letter dated 31st August ,Vanguard learned was not “treated” because all the nine aspirants from findings could not participate in the Congresses because they were never recognized .

A source who spoke with Vanguard under condition of anonymity disclosed that no aspirant at the Ward and the just concluded LG Congresses saw( sighted )the forms even when they had paid for nomination forms.

The source further alleged that the forms were collected by a high ranking Party official and handed over to some top government officials for onward movement.

“To be honest with you ,about 14 LG chapter chairmen that were in the PDP were imposed on us ,they are on that list .They were just “transplanted”, the source said .