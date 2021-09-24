..says most govt officials are enemies of the people, democracy

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Chairman of the Cross River State Anti-Tax Agency Dr. Emmah Isong has vowed to report to the EFCC any politician including Local government Chairmen , Commissioners who will dare to approach him with intention to induce him with revenue points to overlook illegal tax in the state.

Dr Isong also threatened to expose by name shaming politicians in the state who are behind illegal taxes describing them as enemies of the people and the state.

Bishop Isong made the vow in Calabar while reacting to observations and the operations of recalcitrant tax consultants purportedly representing local government councils and MDA’s of the government.

He said the politicians were enemies of the people and democracy and as such do not deserve to be part of the democratic family in the state.

“I will not hesitate to expose and report to EFCC, any local government Chairman or Commissioner who approaches me with the intentions of inducement with revenue point(s) ,money ,enough is enough .

” As I speak ,I have evidence of 12 of such politicians who have visited me with such intentions,this should be a note of warning to others who still have such intention and engaging in this illicit act ,don’t even try to approach me in a bid to dissuade me from doing what is right .

“I will profile the names of politicians who are constantly recalcitrant to His Excellency’s ( Gov Ayade) policy on taxes and give the electorate option rejecting such human beings into our democratic family.

“That does not look like gun or the judiciary system but my little contribution at the end of this office, I will publish their name if they continue in this activity.

“When we arrest some of these boys we interview them and they mention their names, these are my evidences so I am not going to be mentioning people’s names because I don’t like your suit but because you are part of it.

“Parties can nominate them but they must fail elections at local government because they are enemies of the people and enemies of democracy.

“How do you know that a particular local government chairman is not part of the system, if you are the chairman of XYZ local government, and my streets are filed with boys wearing uniform and carrying ID Cards and attacking people, you don’t need rocket science to know they are involved.

Speaking further ,he said that the governor’s policy against illegal taxation has not waned but was completely in effect .

“We are not frightened by the shylock tax agents who continue to extort the people,illegal taxes is an economic crime and we will also partner with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to prosecute the politicians behind this act,” he said.