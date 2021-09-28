…we will resist any attempt to impose an unpopular candidate on us

By Ike Uchechukwu

A Pro-Southern socio-political pressure group, Cross River state Senatorial District Assembly, CRSSSDA, has warned leaders in their district to desist from activities capable of hindering a southerner from becoming governor in 2023.

CRSSSDA also warned that anybody or group of persons who want to scuttle the gentleman agreement will be doing that at his/her own detriment.

In a statement titled “Cross River Southern Senatorial District Assembly warns against betrayal”, signed by the Chief of Party, Mr. John Offiong and made available to Vanguard, the group warned that the era of lifting hands or imposing candidates has passed as no one can trample on their collective destinies anymore.

His words: ” As the 2023 General Elections draw closer with several political activities our attention has been drawn to the hideous activities of some of the leaders from the Southern Senatorial District of the State.

“These leaders with huge deposit of betrayal tendencies have started romancing with some gubernatorial aspirants from the Central Senatorial District of the state in a bid to support their aspirations for Cross River Governorship stool come 2023.

“We, therefore, seek to make it known that Cross River Southern Senatorial District Assembly frowns at such acts with disdain and disaffection.

“In as much as we respect every man’s constitutional rights especially as it relates to the freedom of association and political aspirations, as a Pro Southern sociopolitical pressure group, we seek to use this moment to sound a note of warning to all Cross Riverians especially those from the political class, across political party lines that we will not fold our hands and watch as our collective destinies are being trampled upon.

“It is worthy to note that as a group, we have over time repeatedly echoed our position as it relates to the zoning formula of the gubernatorial position of the state.

“We once again want to reenact our commitment to that zoning structure that has left the state in a peaceful, indivisible and united, state and also posit that we are not ready to compromise our stand.

“Anybody or group of persons who want to scuttle the gentleman agreement will be doing that at his/her own detriment.



“Let it be known that Cross Riverians are now awake. We are no more docile if we ever were. The era of lifting hands or imposing candidates have passed.

“We the people of Cross River will determine who governs us and not one man from Delta or Rivers state or wherever. We will resist any attempt to impose an unpopular candidate in Cross River state.

“2023 is the turn of the South to produce the next Governor of this state and to this end, the seven local government areas of the South are working tirelessly with immense support from our brothers from Central and Northern part of the state to present credible candidates to contest the office of the governor across party lines.

“A word they say is enough for the wise. Southern leaders should not allow personal, selfish aggrandizement make them sell their soul and the future of their children for a pot of porridge,” Offiong stated.