Arthur Jarvis

By Ike Uchechukwu

A Chieftain of the People’s Democratic party ,PDP, and foremost businessman, Sir Arthur Jarvis Archibong has formally declared his intention to contest for the position of governor of Cross River state come 2023.

Sir Archibong made the declaration, at his Effanga Offiong ward Secretariat ,Mbanyok Ikot Effanga, Akpabuyo LGA of Cross River state on Sunday .

The quintessential educationist and Chancellor, Arthur Jarvis University said it has become imperative for the state to evolve and a breath of fresh air ushered in.

He appealed to his people not to sit on the fence while encouraging them to key into the second phase of voters registration exercise commencing on October 4.

His words: “Surprisingly ,some people have already concluded that the South is not fit or capable of leading the state but I want to assure them that the big hammer they think they wield will not find it’s target, they are in for a big surprise .

“The gentlemanly agreement by our founding fathers is been trampled upon by some individuals, who because of small loaves of bread, try to scuttle the zoning formula, but for the peace and equity of the state, the Southern Senatorial district should be given it’s due .

“I am also consoled by the fact that there is a principled, disciplined, experienced and steadfast State Party exco that will ensure equity and justice especially with the leadership of Venatius Ikem as Party Chairman.

“Our founding fathers are highly principled individuals ,and we know that justice will prevail because they will ensure that leadership as agreed, comes back to the South come 2023.

“I have come to surrender myself to my people ,to my fathers , mothers ,brothers and sisters, all I need are your prayers and support ,we know that going ahead will not be easy but the race is not to the swift ,nor for those with money bags or mercenaries, God will show Himself when the time comes .

“The development of Cross River state is Paramount, the state is more important and bigger than any individual or group and with the people on our side, we shall ensure that there is a breath of “Fresh Air ” in our state come 2023 ,” Jarvis Archibong said