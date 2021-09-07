By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

THE Amakosuwei of Inikorogha community, Ovia South-West Local Government Area, Edo State, Chief Joseph Megbuwei, has raised the alarm that criminals have turned his community to a militant camp.

However, an Inikorogha community leader, Chief Andrew Young, who addressed newsmen last week in Benin City, accused some leaders of using security agents to harass other innocent villagers and caused confusion in the settlement.

He said the problem of Inikorogha was lack of infrastructure development by the Edo State government.

The Amakosuwei countered his claim in a statement on Tuesday, saying the problem of Inikorogha was that a militant leader had hijacked the community with militants from Ondo, Delta and Bayelsa states.

He said: “This community, which l am the head, is not only happy with search light of security agencies on Inikorogha, but am also saying that people of the community welcomed and will always welcome the presence of security agencies in the community.

“The people who are crying foul are criminals under the leadership of their head, who has hijacked the entire Inikorogha.

“The community has been turned into militants’ camp with hoodlums coming in from Ondo, Delta and Bayelsa states.

“As you are all aware, I physically inaugurated a new executive committee to pilot the affairs of the community on August 28 in the community II.

“Few days later, the criminal leader in company of militants, numbering 60, stormed the community and beat up members of the executive committee, which led to some of them sustaining various degree of injuries.”

