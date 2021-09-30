Stamp maker: top-5 ideas for brand promotion with a seal

Having a business in the 21st century is a tricky thing. Lots of competition, changing trends – it’s hard to stay afloat. The global tendency now is an interesting package. Yes, the client also wants to enjoy the way you wrap the stuff. In this article, we are going to tell you top-5 ideas for promoting your brand with the help of a stamp maker.

Why we chose this service for the packaging? Well, there are several reasons for that:

Getting a custom rubber stamp, you pay only once. The tool will stay with you forever. Compared to ordering the printed boxes with your logo on them, it’s also a money-saving solution. It’s cute and eye-catching. It requires less materials (so it’s better for nature). It has the same amount of options and designs as the printed boxes or cards.

The best of using stamp creator is the possibility to design the entire sketch and choose any pattern, image or text you want to see. Let’s see how business owners already use this simple tool for their benefit.

Idea 1: Get personal with custom rubber stamps

Any client will be happy to see his name on the package instead of some general phrase. Small impression reading “thank you for the purchase, Nora” will warm the heart of any customer. However, you don’t need to order as many stamps as there are names in the world. Just leave the blank space and write down the client’s name or initials after stamping.

When you work an online stamp creator it’s possible to make any design you need. Add some decorative elements, frames, flowers, images, and objects to make the impression more interesting. For example, a simple “thank you” can be turned into a truly beautiful sketch for 30 minutes. As a result of your work, you will get a layout that can be used for thousands of your packages.

Don’t forget to place the company name on the seal. The ideal impression will look like “Our brand [name] thank you for the purchase”. Be creative when you make your own stamp and look for interesting phrases on the Internet.

Idea 2: Be eco-friendly and use one design you made in a stamp maker

The world is obsessed with environmental protection. And hey, that is a good thing! Moreover, knowing this, it’s easier to follow this trend and use custom rubber stamp instead layers of paper or (God forbid!) plastic.

A small and simple impression on the wrapping or canvas bag will attract attention of the client. If it’s really cute, the customer can keep it and thus, he will be constantly reminded about your company.

For example, let’s suppose you have a business selling organic chocolates. You put the order in a box and stamp with the words “Have the sweetest time with us!”. When working in a stamp creator, don’t forget to add a logo or an image to the layout. What can match a chocolate selling brand? Of course, a chocolate bar! Or any sweet to hint the client what he is going to find in the box.

Idea 3: Replace expensive boxes with an impression

Now, this is the idea that save you lots of money! Imagine that you don’t spend half of your earnings on a crafty box with colorful prints but use inexpensive and simple ones instead? Boring? Oh no, minimalism is popular!

How to promote a brand if you have a simple brown package? Well, with the use of self-inking seal! Create the design online, using a graphic editor, add the company name, and here it is – your personal company stamp is ready to decorate the boring packages.

The advantage of online service for making the layout for future rubber seals is your opportunity to create any design, style, or pattern. There are no limitations at all.

Idea 4: Insert a card with a print

If the packaging you use is not suitable for making impressions on it, a nice gift (and thank-you note) to the client will be a card you slip inside the wrapping.

A card can be stamped as well, and here you can offer way more than just words of gratitude. Here are out top selections for the card impressions:

It can a sincere (and personal) thank you note with the name handwritten on the card. You can offer discounts or special offers for the next purchase. You can offer a gift (for example, a PDF book with receipts) for subscription to your social media. You can give tips of how to use the products. It can a loyalty card stamped with a row of stars (each star is crossed with a new purchase). It can a personal business card for your client with a discount (now, be sure he is going to keep it!).

There are other multiple ideas that you can use. Moreover, with a DIY seal it’s easier: you just open the website with a graphic editor, select the desired shape of your future seal, add the necessary text, images and elements, and save the result.

Another great option of using the stamp maker is the possibility to use the sketch in e-documentation. E-mails with a little stamp at the end will definitely catch the eye of a client.

Idea 5: Select the recognizable stamp font for your brand

The reason why more and more business owners turn to making sketches and layouts without professional help is the absence of originality when there’s one person who makes custom rubber stamps for the entire town. Sound not really unique, right?

When you work online in a virtual constructor on https://mystampready.com/ , it is you who set the rules and standards. Let your fantasy and creativity blend and make a memorable sketch that will promote your brand and increase your client’s loyalty. Change stamp font from boring to notable, add the image to attract attention, make the customers want to keep the cards and impressions.

The possible ways for it are described above! All is left to do is to open the online stamp maker and devote as less as 30 minutes of your time to this engaging process!