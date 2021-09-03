Cracks in 2Baba, Annie Idibia's marriage surface on social media

The Power Couple, 2Baba and Annie Idibia.

By Ayo Onikoyi, LAGOS

The seemingly perfect marriage between legendary singer, Innocent 2Baba Idibia and Annie, which was solemnised in 2012, appears to be showing some cracks if the Instastory posted by Annie Idibia, which has since been deleted, is anything to go by.

In her story, she accused 2Baba of sleeping under the same roof with Pero, who is one of the mothers of his children (Baby Mama), in the U.S.

She also accused 2Baba’s brother, Hyacinth Idibia, for housing the singer, his kids and Pero under the same roof.

Annie slammed 2face’s manager, Efe, Frankie and the singer’s relatives.

She said their action was “unacceptable”.

She also accused the Idibia family of not “loving her from the beginning no matter how hard she tried”.

However, apart from 2Baba’s brother, Charles, who reacted by calling her “ungrateful” and also accusing Annie’s mother of “Juju”, the Idibias have remained quiet, especially the legendary singer and his manager, Efe Omorogbe.

