...Only 30 people received vaccine out of 2,000 doses sent to LGA

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

The Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BASPHCDA) has expressed dissatisfaction over Bauchi residents apathy towards receiving Covid-19 vaccination.

The Executive Chairman of BASPHCDA, Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed stated this on Wednesday during a one-day Media Orientation meeting on Covid-19 Phase 2 Vaccination exercise in Bauchi.

Expressing his disappointment, Dr. Mohammed lamented that 2,000 doses were sent to one of the local government areas in the state but only 30 were administered as people refused to accept it.

He stated that the aim of the meeting was to equip the media with adequate information on the Covid-19 vaccination situation so that they can enlightened the public, to disabuse the minds of those who have misconceptions concerning the vaccination.

“One of our health workers who took the doses there reported that some of the well to do members of the community are trying to induce them with money just to fill the vaccination cards for them instead of taking the jabs, but, the good thing is that she refused to listen to them.

“Some dignitaries are sending messages from Abuja to our health workers to get the vaccination cards across to them without taking the jabs. We will not allow that in the state, everybody must take the jab before getting the cards.

“The Covid-19 Taskforce Chairman, Sen Baba Tela is saddened by the turn of event and has directed us to immediately take actions and ensure that everything possible is done to sensitize the people to accept the vaccination,” Dr. Mohammed said.

He further noted that there are various misconceptions regarding the potency of the vaccines, pointing out that the vaccine has undergone laboratory process before the vaccines were approved by the World Health Organization for administration to the general public.

While urging the media to champion the campaign of the importance of taking anti-covid vaccine, he said that the State recently received additional supply of AstraZeneca vaccine which are being distributed across the state.

“The media has a significant impact on the success of the vaccination exercise. Your education, information and sensitization efforts will make people understand everything about the exercise. The media is a powerful tool to get the vaccination accepted.

I want to also appeal to community and religious leaders to educate their adherents on the need to take the vaccination which has over 90% protection potency against the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.

