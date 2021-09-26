•Donates 1.2m vaccines as FG says over 4m Nigerians vaccinated

By Victoria Ojeme

The United Kingdom (UK) yesterday allayed fears that Nigerians would be restricted from entering the country from October 4.

Ms. Catriona Laing, United Kingdom High Commissioner to Nigeria, who disclosed this in a statement in Lagos, explained: “The UK is committed to opening up international travel and we are using our COVID -19 vaccination certificate process. This is to enable those wishing to enter the UK to do so safely and we know this matters hugely to many people in the UK and Nigeria.

“From October 4, the current system will be simplified and there will be a single red list of countries. Territories where stricter rules apply and there would be a rest of the world list with simplified travel measures. The rest of the world list will include countries currently on the UK’s amber list such as Nigeria.”

Laing further stated that UK has donated 1.2 million COVID-19 vaccines, through COVAX to Nigeria, adding that “the UK Government is committed to global access to vaccines and is among the largest funders to COVAX. UK will continue to provide support. UK strongly supports the work of the Nigerian health authorities and Nigeria’s vaccination campaign and strongly encourages all eligible residents in Nigeria to get vaccinated.”

“I would like to emphasise that any statements that COVID-19 vaccines administered in Nigeria are not approved by the UK are completely untrue.

“The UK recognises the Oxford-Astra Zeneca, Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson COVID 19 vaccines used in Nigeria, irrespective of where they are manufactured.”

Meanwhile, the Federal Government said yesterday that over 4 million Nigerians have been vaccinated against the much-dreaded coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The Executive Director /Chief Executive Officer of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib, disclosed that 4,680,000 Nigerians have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 during the South South zonal town hall meeting on COVID-19 vaccination on Saturday in Benin-City.

The town hall meeting was organised by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, in collaboration with NPHCDA and Edo government.

Vanguard News Nigeria