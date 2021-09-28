No fewer than 296 new infections and 12 COVID-19 related deaths were recorded in the country in the past 24 hours, according to Tuesday morning’s update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Abuja.

The new infections, which were reported in 14 states and the FCT, boosted the national total to 204,752 cases, with 192, 943 discharged, while a total of 2,689 deaths were recorded nationwide, the public health agency confirmed.

A breakdown of the new infections indicated that, Rivers had 63 cases, Lagos (49), FCT (47), Osun (37), Edo (29), Plateau (18), Gombe (14), Nasarawa (12), Delta (10), Benue (5), Kano (5), Bayelsa (3), Oyo (2), Bauchi (1), and Ekiti (1).

“Today’s report included:10 cases reported for Delta state for Sept. 27th (2) and 26th (8) 7 deaths reported for Delta state for August 18th (1), 29th (1), 30th (1), September 6th (1), 10th (1), and 13th (1).

“29 cases were reported for Edo state for September 27th (12) and 26th (17). “3 deaths were also reported for Edo state for 27th (2) and 26th (1),” NCDC stated.

It added that over 2. 9 million samples of the virus out of the nation’s roughly 200 million population were tested, as the multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

The NCDC stated that the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country presently stood at 9,111.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria