By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, has disclosed that the number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in the state has increased to 76,201 till date.

Abayomi disclosed this on Saturday, via his Facebook account, @ProfAkinolaAbayomi, while giving an update on the state’s COVID-19 status, for September, 20 and 21.

“4,644 tests were conducted in Lagos state on the reported dates, from which 218 infections were confirmed for both days, ” he stated.

According to Abayomi, with the new infections the state’s total COVID-19 infections has increased to 76,201.

He said the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state since the beginning of the pandemic was 737,141.

The commissioner said that 5,029 COVID-19 patients, who had been successfully treated, had also been discharged from the state’s care centres.

Abayomi said: “The total number of COVID-19 recoveries in communities is 68, 549, while cases currently under isolation stand at 202.

“Active cases in communities under home-based care are 1,784.”

He added that the state recorded another six COVID-19 related fatalities, increasing the number of COVID-19 deaths in the state to 637.

Earlier, Abayomi said that vaccination exercise against COVID-19 was still ongoing in the state, while commending all healthcare workers working assiduously to ensure residents got immunised against the virus.

Abayomi restated the state’s commitment to run a smooth COVID-19 vaccination process and improve on its COVID-19 vaccination delivery strategy.