Afrobeat sensation and Africa’s prime child of Ride N Roll fame who goes by the name Mowille has categorically stated that business of music has been strained by the world wide COVID 19 pandemic.

He further stated that COVID 19 has built a lot of new acts and killed severally businesses. To start with , artiste that depends mostly live band performances have suffered the most. In fact most performing acts in the entertainment business sector has. The big concerts are no more, the carnivals, road money are all no more.

We can shy away from this but the number are there. Most people now depend on digital revenue.

Many have improvised and reactivated themselves. Which also goes that you are as good as your Team.

Mowilles banging worldwide hit Ride and Roll has tuned up to over a million streams across the board. Which makes him one the faster rising star at the moment.

This young multitalented singer , songwriter hails from the ancient city if Ibadan, his real names are Adedamola Durodola.

The pressure of survivals during the COVID 19 era has also allowed artiste to connect more with there fan base and also broaden it as well because the digital space create small complete circle for real interaction and feedback.